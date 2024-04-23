State Parks announces new partner at Hot Springs State Park

(Thermopolis, WY) – Wyoming State Parks announces the selection of Wyoming Hot Springs LLC as their partner for the future growth and development of concessions at Hot Springs State Park.

“This marks the conclusion of our thorough and public RFP process, and reaffirms our commitment to the values expressed by the community in the Hot Springs State Park master plan,” said Big Horn District Manager, Brooks Jordan. The company currently operates family-oriented hot springs resorts in three locations across Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

“This partnership offers an opportunity to create the best visitor experience in Wyoming, and to have a tremendous economic impact in the community and across the region,” said Nick Neylon, Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director.

Visitors to the park will see upgrades to the TePee Pools facilities, including a proposed future full reconstruction to transform the facility into a new spa and wellness center, featuring more adult-oriented, quiet, relaxing experiences, focused on the healing properties of the waters.

The Star Plunge and Hot Springs Hotel will continue to operate under existing management through the conclusion of their current contracts, at which time Wyoming Hot Springs LLC will begin remodeling or reconstruction of both facilities. These upgrades will include the addition of enough meeting space to host conventions that typically visit other parts of the state.

Hot Springs County Board of Commissioners Chairman Thomas J. Ryan said, “We believe that this project, when completed, will enhance the core business area of Thermopolis and Hot Springs County, existing area tourist attractions, and have a beneficial effect on the economy of the State of Wyoming as a whole.”

Wyoming Hot Springs LLC’s primary representative, Mark Begich, is a long-time business owner specializing in business development, travel, and tourism across several Western states and Alaska.

