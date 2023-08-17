The Wind River Visitors Council is hiring a Community Engagement Manager

Do mountain vistas and wide open spaces appeal to you? Do you enjoy sharing the unique characteristics of where you live with others? Do you have a sense of community pride? Do you have a talent for promoting local events? If so, then you might be the perfect match for this rare job opportunity…

Job Title: Community Engagement Manager, Wind River Visitors Council

Starting Date: Early October 2023

Reports To: Executive Director

Location: This is a countywide position based in Lander, Wyoming

Status: Full-time, hourly

Summary

The Wind River Visitors Council’s mission is to stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of, and encouraging visitation to, the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country. The Community Engagement Manager is responsible for executing initiatives defined by the Board of Directors and Executive Director to enhance visitor experiences. The Wind River Visitors Council has been around since 1989 and is funded by the local lodging tax.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

• Act as an ambassador for visitor-related services.

• Promote destination highlights, ensure adequate inventory of display materials and promote seasonal events and tourism showcases.

• Represent the Wind River Visitors Council to local committees/organizations.

• Work with local businesses and partners to help to promote events and packages throughout Wind River Country.

• Manage a community calendar in both print and digital formats.

• Perform administrative tasks as needed.

• Manage and maintain two websites.

• Collaborate with local stakeholders, special interest groups, community coalitions and event managers to promote seasonal and annual events in Wind River Country.

• Build and maintain working relationships and be a liaison between the community and the Wind River Visitors Council.

• This position requires countywide travel.

• The candidate will train and educate frontline workers to share and promote the Wind River Visitors Council’s mission and the tourism resources in the community.

• Help with the preparation of bi-monthly Board Meetings, and take Minutes during the Meetings.

Requirements

The candidate will be passionate about Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country), the world-class tourism features in Wind River Country, be an ambassador of the Wind River Visitors Council’s values and mission and possess the following qualities:

• Previous experience with a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) or Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) or relevant customer/visitor service management is preferred.

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Communications, Marketing, Tourism, English, Journalism, Hospitality Management or equivalent experience.

• Demonstrated social media experience with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and relevant content aggregator platforms.

• Website and graphic software experience utilizing WordPress and Adobe Creative Suite products preferred.

• Demonstrated ability to build excitement in the community for destination highlights, features and events.

• Content management as it pertains to partnership portals, event updates, newsletters and outbound communications.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Attention to detail.

• The ideal candidate will have a genuine interest in working with community members, local businesses and partners to build and maintain working relationships.

Training may be provided for some of the listed Job Requirements.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary: $40K+, Benefits Package

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] before Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

NOTE: This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. The employee may perform other related duties as established to meet the ongoing needs of the organization. Wind River Visitors Council is an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital status or status as a U.S. Veteran.