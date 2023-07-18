The summer carnival kicks off Wednesday – get your advance tickets today!

Get ready for the summer carnival as the fun arrives in town this Wednesday! By grabbing your tickets early, you’ll enjoy a discounted price, leaving you with more funds for fun and games.

Advance tickets are just $30 and are available for purchase at Baileys and the fair office until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Beat the last-minute rush and secure your tickets now.

The carnival run Wednesday through Saturday: Wednesday, July 19: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, July 20: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 21: 5-12 p.m. Saturday, July 22: Noon to midnight

Remember, secure your advance tickets now to save money and avoid disappointment. The carnival is just around the corner, so act fast to ensure you don’t miss out on the magic. Come and enjoy the cool nights and carnival lights. We can’t wait to see you there!