The Soldier’s House held its inaugural Fall Harvest BBQ Friday

(Riverton, WY) – The Soldier’s House of Fremont County held its first Fall Harvest BBQ on Friday for Veterans, their loved ones and community supporters.

“It’s about bringing us all together,” Executive Director Judy Crawford shared about the event.

The Riverton Color Guard presented the Colors to begin this inaugural evening.

Presenting the Colors (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

This was followed by Judy introducing the co-founders, Jen and Charlie Wilson, and board members Scotty Ratliff, Lori Crump, Shauna Williams, Bob Spangler and intern Michael Lance. Board members unable to attend Friday included Andrew Gramlich and Jay Reddon. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Jen shared a few words: “The only thing I would love to say is Judy said, ‘With us, this would not be possible.’ But to be honest, without you, this would not be possible. So thank you so much for your service.”

Charlie also highlighted two others who have been instrumental in The Soldier’s House, Mark Crawford and Monty Hettich. Both have volunteered numerous hours.

After the introductions and recognitions, attendees came together to enjoy good food and good conversation.

You can learn more about The Soldier’s House on their website or Facebook page.