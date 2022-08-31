The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market Corn Festival is back!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Join us in Riverton City Park, Wednesday August 31st, from 5-7pm for a free night of family fun with a little something for everyone to enjoy!

* FARMERS MARKET * RAFFLES * LIVE MUSIC * CAKE WALKS * FOOD VENDORS * KIDS COSTUME PARADE *

*COMPLIMENTARY SWEET CORN FOR ALL ATTENDEES!*

Picked fresh from local farms, cooked up just right by our grill master, then smothered and seasoned any way you like. Choose from a slab of fresh, locally-made butter or drizzled in cotija cheese; whichever you prefer, your taste buds wont be disappointed!

Feeling lucky? Join us for a cake walk at 5:30pm, 6:00pm and 6:30 pm!

Live Music by Mr. Buffalo Bill Boycott and Jo, Flower of the Prairie!

Hey Kids! Join us between 5:15 and 6:10 pm to get your game face on for the costume parade! Wear your best ‘produce’ themed costume or pick one out at the kids table, then get your face painted and balloon hat! Free for all to participate- The Kids Parade will start promptly at 6:15pm!

Spend $10+ at any one booth and receive an entry ticket to be submitted in our Summer Series Raffles! Prizes are donated by our loyal vendors! With ticket pulls every half hour, don’t miss your chance to win prizes such as fresh produce, jerky sticks, handcrafted items, or even some official RWFM Merchandise!

WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS!!

The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market sends big thanks to our 2022 Platinum sponsor: 2M Construction. Located at 1714 N Smith Road in Riverton, 2M is open Mon-Fri 730 am to 430 pm, for all your road construction needs, gravel projects- including delivery! Call 307-856-7013 for a quote today.

Without their generous support, and the support from our gold, silver and bronze sponsors as well, we wouldn’t be able to host such an event! A night out with the family shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, and because of them, on this evening, it doesn’t have to!

Thank you to Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Chaotic Closet, The Print Shop, Critters, Scales and Tails, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, Pepsi, State Farm, Lost Wells Cattle Co, BlueYonder Bakery, Guardian Life, Woodward’s Floral!

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!