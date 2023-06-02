The Lander Valley Farmers Market Highlights—Saturday, October 8th

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The 2023 Lander Valley Farmers Market season is finally here!

Join us this Saturday, June 3, from 9-11:30am in our new permanent location on the block of 3rd Street between Main and Lincoln.

Week 1 of the market will include more than 20 vendors bringing in all of your favorite locally grown and handcrafted items. Enjoy live music by Buffalo Bill and Jo Flower of the Prairie and be sure to stop by the raffle table before you leave!

After you finish your shopping, head over to Lincoln Street to check out the Lander Art District Street Fair from 10-2pm!

Looking for an opportunity to give back? Consider volunteering for the Lander Valley Farmers Market. Head on over to our website to sign up today!

https://www.landervalleyfarmersmarket.com/volunteer

Interested in vendor booth space? Check out our 3 easy steps to becoming a vendor listed on our website.

https://www.landervalleyfarmersmarket.com/vendor-information

~The LVFM team would like to thank our generous supporters~

The City of Lander

Lander Chamber of Commerce

The Lander Community Foundation

Wyoming Community Bank

National Outdoor Leadership School

Crux and Wyoming Catholic College

Community Entry Services- Lander Division

Wind River Outpost