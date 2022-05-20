The Lander Biz Show highlights the Wind River Hotel and Casino

(Fremont County, WY) – Every week, KOVE’s Lander Biz Show features a local business that is part of the Lamber Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney joins Jerrad Anderson this week with special guest Alonzo Astorga, the Marketing Specialist from the Wind River Hotel and Casino.

They discuss several upcoming events at the casino, sports betting and open positions.

Advertisement

Listen to the full episode below or on the County 10 Podcast. The Lander Biz Show airs live on KOVE Thursday evenings at 5:15 p.m.