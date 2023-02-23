The County Podcast: Season setting process breakdown with Wyoming Game and Fish

(Fremont County, WY)- Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish is featured on this podcast to really explain how WGFD goes about gathering information and data for the season setting process. By listening to this podcast you will find out when the best and most effective time is to make your voice heard. The annual spring season setting meetings are when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department presents proposals for the fall hunting seasons to the public. In this podcast we find out how they gather data and information for potential changes to upcoming hunting seasons. There is a lot that goes into this process.

Public meeting information located below.

March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Riverton Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library

March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Rawlins Jeffrey Memorial Community Center

March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Dubois Headwaters Arts and Conference Center

March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

From Wyoming Game and Fish: ” Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.”

