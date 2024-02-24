Prescribed burns at Ocean Lake set for sometime in late February, March; dates dependent on weather

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation, will perform a prescribed burn on Ponds 1 and 2 at Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA).

The prescribed burn is scheduled for sometime between late February through March depending on weather conditions.

The prescribed fire is part of an ongoing cattail management program to increase wetland productivity and health. Pond vegetation at Ocean Lake WHMA is composed almost entirely of cattails. Cattail encroachment has reduced open water available for waterfowl nesting and foraging.

Following burning, cattail densities will be reduced to approximately 30 percent of current levels resulting in increased open water, vegetative diversity, and forage availability. Similar prescribed burns have occurred in previous years.

Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from surrounding areas, including the town of Riverton. Residents should expect temporary smoke in the vicinity of the burn.

Some roads within Ocean Lake WHMA may be closed for use by fire personnel and for public safety. The prescribed burn at Ponds 1 and 2 is anticipated to take one to two days to complete. Dates will be subject to weather conditions.

For further questions, please call Justin Rhine at 307-448-0995.

