The County 10 Podcast: The Bootstrap Collaborative workshop with Michaela Kechter

Charene Herrera
Charene Herrera

(Riverton, WY)- Another Bootstrap Collaborative event is happening tomorrow night! “Bookkeeping for the small business” is the topic of the workshop featuring Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance. The event is Thursday, February 16th, 5:30-7 pm at 2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, MakerSpace 307, County 10 and the Wind River Development Fund. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking. Every month there is a lunch and learn, a networking event and then a workshop.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.