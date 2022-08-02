The County 10 Podcast: sage grouse and West Nile with Wyoming Game and Fish

( Fremont County, WY) – Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish joins the podcast a few times a month to talk about some important topics with WGFD. This podcast will discuss sage grouse and West Nile. Sage grouse are a sensitive species and they have a fairly high mortality rate if they contract West Nile virus. Wyoming Game and Fish would like to be able to test some deceased sage grouse, if found, for West Nile.

Rene will discuss what to do if you find a deceased sage grouse that may have West Nile, where to look for them and how Wyoming Game and Fish can help if you do find one.