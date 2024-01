(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some areas may see light, lingering snow this morning, with most experiencing continuing cold.

Wind chill advisories and warnings are still in effect into Tuesday morning for points east of the Divide.

High temperatures will be in the negative single digits for most today, with Dubois the lone area to maybe make it above 0 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the negative teens and negative 20’s. h/t NWSR