Thanksgiving law enforcement operation resulted in a pair of DUIs, 38 speeding citations, WYDOT reports

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation conducted operations during heavy snow over the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, resulting in 148 traffic stops, 2 arrests of impaired drivers, and 38 speeding citations, according to a WYDOT press release issued on December 14.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 13 citations for other offenses, and made 13 other arrests. The task force issued 35 warnings during the 5-day operation.

The task force issued no seat belt citations, and no impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

Advertisement

Through November, Fremont County has had 30 alcohol-related crashes, compared to 46 through November 2022.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only 1 alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.