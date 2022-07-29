Temperatures warming going into the weekend; thunderstorms likely in western parts of the County

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are warm again today, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Expect isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in western parts of the County.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s for most of the County, with Dubois a bit cooler at 49 degrees.

The weekend will be quite warm with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday.