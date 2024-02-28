Tee Up for Fun and Family at Riverton Country Club!

Looking to add some activity to your lifestyle and connect with your community? Look no further than Riverton Country Club, your gateway to exceptional golf, family fun, and lasting memories.

Become a member and enjoy:

Unlimited golf: Hit the links as often as you like and hone your skills on our championship-caliber course , consistently ranked among the state’s finest.

Hit the links as often as you like and hone your skills on our , consistently ranked among the state’s finest. Discounted pro shop merchandise: Upgrade your game with exclusive member discounts on equipment and apparel.

Upgrade your game with exclusive member discounts on equipment and apparel. Convenient charging privileges: Enjoy a hassle-free dining experience with a charge account at the delicious 307 Bar and Grill restaurant .

Enjoy a hassle-free dining experience with a charge account at the delicious . Top-notch practice facilities: Sharpen your skills with unlimited access to our driving range, chipping and putting greens, all conveniently included in your membership.

Sharpen your skills with unlimited access to our driving range, chipping and putting greens, all conveniently included in your membership. Family-friendly atmosphere: Riverton Country Club warmly welcomes members of all ages, creating a space for everyone to connect and have fun.

Riverton Country Club warmly welcomes members of all ages, creating a space for everyone to connect and have fun. Thriving social calendar: Participate in exciting events throughout the season, including couples nights, dedicated men’s and women’s days, tournaments, and gatherings.

Please reach out to our head pro, Mike Neuman, if you have any questions.

Ready to experience the Riverton Country Club difference? We’re offering a special introductory rate for new members:

Single Membership: $2,000 (Year 1), $2,400 (Year 2), Regular fee starts Year 3

$2,000 (Year 1), $2,400 (Year 2), Regular fee starts Year 3 Family Membership: $2,500 (Year 1), $2,900 (Year 2), Regular fee starts Year 3

Plus, pay your membership in full and receive five FREE guest passes!

Contact Riverton Country Club today! We would love to give you a free tour of the golf course, restaurant, and practice facilities as well as introduce you to our membership!

Don’t miss this opportunity to join our vibrant community and create lasting memories at Riverton Country Club!