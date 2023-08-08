Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of July homicide suspect

(Sweetwater County, WY) – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office have identified of the suspect charged with the murder of 30-year-old Colter Watsabaugh last month in Reliance, according to a press release issued by the SCSO today, August 8.

William Thomas Brewer, 32, of Rock Springs, was initially arrested during the early morning hours of Mon., July 17 on an outstanding bench warrant, less than 24 hours after county deputies and detectives discovered Watsabaugh’s body, according to the release.

Watsabaugh’s death was ruled a homicide, and Brewer has remained in police custody at the county jail on unrelated charges since his arrest.

County authorities are not releasing further details about Watsabaugh’s death, citing the integrity of active and ongoing investigation, the release continues.

“Brewer now faces official charges of first degree murder and concealing a dead body. Given his criminal history, he also faces a sentencing enhancement for habitual offenders. If convicted, Brewer could serve life in prison, life in prison without parole or death.”