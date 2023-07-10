Eagles Hope needs to raise $60k Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – Local nonprofit Eagles Hope seeks to raise $60,000 on Wednesday, July 12, through WyoGives and their planned cornhole tournament. These funds are essential for them to continue serving the community.

Their largest funding source from the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) program is transitioning in how it distributes funding in Fremont County for its upcoming grant year. Sub-grantees, like Eagles Hope, will no longer receive CSBG funds. Instead, the money will go toward case management services, which will be provided at 205 S. Broadway in Riverton – and at locations throughout Fremont County.

Eagles Hope received a $98,000 CSBG for the grant year 2022/2023. This accounted for over one-third of their annual funding. $90,000 was designated for salaries for three full-time people. $8,000 was for grants in aid, which goes directly to families in need of rental assistance.

“Our operating budget is nearly $250,000,” explained executive director Michelle Widmayer. “In 2022/2023 we received $20,000 from the City of Riverton for contract of services. For the 2023/2024 this amount has increased to $34,000. The County Commissioners have tentatively approved $36,480. First Interstate Bank has graciously donated $10,838.”

In 2022, Eagles Hope served 103 in emergency housing with 17,235 services provided and 121 families in transitional housing with 17,905 services provided. Services range from food to case management.

They receive referrals daily from law enforcement, the hospital, and department and corrections, among others.

“I have a standing waiting list of 75 people, and it has been as high as 95 people,” Michelle continued. “We try our best not to turn anyone away.”

Their mission statement is as follows:

“Eagles Hope Transitions is faith-based, non-profit organization, providing the opportunity

for Fremont County residents to create and build new lives in order to transition back into

their families and communities. Clients acquire knowledge, skills, and guidance to

access and utilize available services to become healthy, productive members of Fremont

County. Eagles Hope Transitions provides a safe and sober living environment that

allows all patrons to maintain dignity, respect and develop long term personal and

financial stability.”

They are more than just a shelter; they provide utility and rental assistance to keep families in their homes. In 2022, they helped 26 families with rental and utility assistance.

They also provide employment through the Vintage House Thrift Store, where their guests can improve their job and communication skills. The Vintage House offers inexpensive clothing and household goods, and any family in crisis receives clothing and supplies free.

“Our overall success rate is 44 percent,” Michelle shared. “If we are unable to help someone, we find resources that can. If someone is asked to leave, we find other resources that are more appropriate for them.”

Eagles Hope has joined the WyoGives fundraising initiative for the second year and has also planned a cornhole tournament for the same day from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 12. Details about the cornhole tournament can be found on the flyer below.

