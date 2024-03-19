Sunny, warm conditions continue for Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that March 19 will continue the trend of sunny, warm conditions, due to the large area of high pressure that continues to build in from the west.

Lipson says clear conditions are in store tonight, and to expect similar weather tomorrow.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that the next system is expected to move in on Thursday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms to the north, and mountain snow to the west.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Shoshoni and Riverton up in the 60’s, and the South Pass area down at 42 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and lower 30’s. h/t NWSR