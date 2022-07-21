Sunny and hot with elevated fire conditions today; red flag warning in effect

Vince Tropea
(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it will be mostly sunny and hot again today.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected through Friday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect today for Fremont County.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90’s for most of Fremont County today, with Dubois at 83 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s for most, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 49 and 61 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend, with afternoon showers.

