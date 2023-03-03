Strong winds expected today; light snow to the west

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light accumulating snow will occur in many locations surrounding the county today.

Breezy to strong wind is also expected this afternoon, with the strongest winds across southern Wyoming. h/t NWSR

Jeffrey City will be hit the hardest, with 57 mph gusts expected. South Pass is looking at 47 mph gusts, and Riverton and Dubois at 30+ mph.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible along I-80, and travel may be difficult along Teton Pass.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the single digits.