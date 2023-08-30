Statewide advocacy group to host community healthcare summit in Lander

A statewide advocacy organization is hosting a community healthcare summit next week in Lander.

The Fremont County and Wind River Healthcare Community Summit will take place 12-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti St.

It’s part of a series of events Better Wyoming is hosting throughout the state to discuss the results of its Wyoming healthcare survey, according to a press release.

“Hundreds of people have filled out our Wyoming healthcare survey over the past few weeks,” Better Wyoming community organizer Bella Pope said. “The results are not surprising: People find healthcare way too expensive, worry about the lack of providers, and want more mental health resources.”

All Fremont County residents are invited to next week’s event “to share their experiences and insights when it comes to local healthcare issues,” the press release states.

“The goal of the summit will be to identify what the biggest challenges are in Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation when it comes to healthcare access,” the press release says. “Then, volunteers will connect with a network across Wyoming where similar conversations in other communities are happening and decide how to move forward to encourage lawmakers to act on behalf of solutions during the 2024 legislative session.”

Lunch will be provided at next week’s event, according to the press release.

For more information email [email protected].