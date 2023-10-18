State Shooting Complex task force meeting online Friday to review community readiness qualifications

The Wyoming State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force will meet online at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, to review and approve community readiness pre-proposal qualifications.

The meeting will be streamed live, but no public comment will be taken, since the “opportunity for public comment was provided previously,” according to the meeting description on the Wyoming Legislature’s website.

“Individuals who plan to provide materials to the committee during the meeting should provide the materials in electronic format to committee staff and provide sufficient hard copies for members of the committee, committee staff, and interested members of the audience,” the meeting description states. “All materials provided to the committee in written form will be part of the official record of the committee’s meeting and will be on file at the Legislative Service Office.”

Advertisement

For more information about the upcoming meeting, or to request special accommodations to attend, call 777-7881 or email [email protected].