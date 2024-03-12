More

    State budget bill includes matching money for local rec center; no new funding for Riverton state office

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t County 10

    The state budget bill that was signed into law last week includes a $2.5 million appropriation for a recreation center for sports activities in Riverton.

    The city must secure a one-to-one match within two years in order to obtain the money, according to the bill, and the recreation facility must serve all of Fremont County, but Riverton will provide oversight and management of the expenditure of grant funds and will hold ownership of the center.

    Riverton state office

    The budget bill does not provide any new funding for the renovation of a state office building in Riverton, but it does authorize the use of unexpended, unobligated monies previously provided for the project – about $2.5 million.

