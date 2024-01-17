Local lawmakers express support for Fremont County recreation center

Members of the Fremont County Ice Hockey Association met with Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, this month to discuss the potential for a new local event center in town, Riverton city administrator Kyle Butterfield reported this week.

Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, has already “been working on” finding funding for the project, Butterfield told the Riverton City Council during a regular meeting Tuesday, and based on this month’s meeting, Butterfield said it appears “Rep. Larsen is also supportive” of the idea.



“At this point, it seems the real work that needs to be done is taking the proposal from concept level to implementation level,” Butterfield said.

To facilitate that process, Butterfield said he has contacted “several hockey organizations, and more importantly entities that own event centers or hockey centers,” to find out more about the staffing needs and operational costs that might be involved in the project, “so that if this facility is something that becomes a reality, with the help of the state and others, that it remains in operation for Fremont County and Riverton.”

Advertisement

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.