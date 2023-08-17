Star Plunge reopened Thursday

(Thermopolis, WY) – After a few day closure, Hot Springs State Park announced on their Facebook page Wednesday evening that the Star Plunge would reopen today, August 17, at 9 am with normal hours of operation.

Wyoming State Parks temporarily closed Star Plunge earlier this week due to a “failure to provide proof of liability insurance in compliance with their Wyoming State Parks contract,” according to an August 15 announcement.

The Star Plunge said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it was “due to confusion between our agent, underwriter and provider we do not have the binding certificate from our provider. We currently have binding insurance coverage but The State Park and Req. department is requiring us to have a certain physical certificate. The insurance company is in the process of generating this. Unfortunately, this will take time to process. Safety is our number one concern and we strive to keep our facility as safe and as clean as possible. Thank you for your patience at this time. We hope to see you soon!”

The Star Plunge is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm, with the exception of certain holidays, according to their website.

Further questions can be directed to the Star Plunge by calling (307) 864-3771.