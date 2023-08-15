Wyoming State Parks temporarily closes the Star Plunge in Thermopolis

Wyoming State Parks regretfully announces the temporary closure of the Star Plunge at Hot Springs State Park due to their failure to provide proof of liability insurance in compliance with their Wyoming State Parks contract.

The closure will take effect immediately, and was made with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of visitors to the park.

“While it’s regrettable that we must temporarily close the Star Plunge, our top priority is ensuring the safety of our visitors,” said Nick Neylon, Deputy Director of Wyoming State Parks. “We are actively exploring solutions to address the insurance issue and are committed to reopening the Star Plunge as soon as we can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Visitors who had made local reservations or were planning to visit the Star Plunge are encouraged to explore the other attractions and natural wonders that Hot Springs State Park has to offer, including hiking trails, picnic areas, and the breathtaking terraces.