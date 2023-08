(St. Stephens, WY) – On Tuesday, County 10 reported the St. Stephens football contest against Lingle-Ft. Laramie had been canceled. According to the post, Lingle-Ft. Laramie High School received word that St. Stephens might not field a team this season.

County 10 reached out to St. Stephens Athletic Director Lisa Walters about the status of their football team. Walters responded by saying, “It’s our intention to field a football team.”

No other games have been canceled or postponed at this time.

Advertisement