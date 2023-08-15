St. Stephens vs Lingle-Ft. Laramie football canceled

(St. Stephens, WY) – Already football schedule changes are taking place and it comes from St. Stephens Indian High School. The announcement comes from Andrew Towne from the Torrington Telegram who confirmed the news with County 10. First day of practice, and already having schedule changes. Just received word that Lingle and St. Stephens have mutually agreed to cancel the game. The Doggers will open at 10 a.m. on Friday against a sub-varsity opponent from Cheyenne Central. @wyopreps @WyomingFootball — Andrew Towne (@Andrew__Towne) August 14, 2023

Lingle-Ft. Laramie already has a new opponent in Cheyenne Central’s JV squad but nothing for St. Stephens has been scheduled at the moment. According to the announcement, there is a scenario that the Eagles might not field a team.

From an email from LFL AD Mike Lashley: "I was informed today by St. Stephens that it does not look promising for them to field a football team." @wyopreps @WyomingFootball — Andrew Towne (@Andrew__Towne) August 14, 2023

Last season, St. Stephens lost their head coach midway through the season. The Eagles were not able to recover and ultimately forfeited the season. County 10 has reached out to St. Stephens for comment and has not heard back at this time.

As of now, St. Stephens against Lingle-Ft. Laramie is the only game canceled for the Eagles. County 10 will have more as information develops.