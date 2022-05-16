St. Stephens Indian School and staff remain committed to students, learning

Blakke Bertram, acting superintendent, released the following statement today, May 16th:

“St. Stephens Indian School is committed to helping our students and community to move forward in this challenging time. We have a caring staff who are working hard to finish the 2021-2022 school year for our students. We ensure to our community that our staff will conduct themselves with professionalism and best practices in helping our students in continuing to learn and be safe for the remainder of the school year and moving forward. It hurts our heart that our students and community had to endure these challenges. We are working hard with the BIE and Inter-Tribal Council to address all policies, procedures, and practices to avoid this happening again. All athletics and events, including graduation, will remain as scheduled.”

This statement follows the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council’s decision last week to terminate administrators and the school board governing St. Stephens Indian School due to reports of “widespread wrongdoing.”