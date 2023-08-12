ROUNDUP: 2023 start dates for Fremont County schools

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s back to school time here in Fremont County, which means it’s time to start prepping those outfits for that big first day!

To help give you a little extra time to prepare, we’ve wrangled up the starting dates shared on the event calendars from each district/school website, and we’ve also included each district office phone number should you have any further questions.

  • FCSD #1: Wednesday, August 23 – (307) 332-4711
  • FCSD #2: Tuesday, August 22 – (307) 455-5545
  • FCSD #6: Tuesday, August 22 – (307) 856-7970
  • FCSD # 14: Wednesday, August 16 – (307) 332-3904
  • FCSD # 21: Wednesday, August 16 – (307) 332-5983
  • FCSD #24: Wednesday, August 23 – 307-876-2583
  • FCSD #25: Tuesday, August 22 – (307) 856-9407
  • FCSD #38: Wednesday, August 23 – 307-856-9333
  • St. Stephens: Monday, August 21 – 307-856-4147

Have a great start to your 2023-24 school year students, teachers and parents!

