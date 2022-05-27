NABC urges St. Stephens Indian School victims to seek resources, support

The Northern Arapaho Business Council encourages any current or former students or staff members who may have been victimized as part of alleged wrongdoing at St. Stephens Indian School to seek available counseling and support.

There are multiple local resources available, including:

“Victims deserve the support and resources necessary for them to heal,” said Chairman Jordan Dresser of the NABC. “I encourage any current or former students or staff members victimized by the horrible misconduct uncovered at St. Stephens Indian School to seek the help they need.”

Earlier this month, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council voted to terminate administrators and the school board governing St. Stephens Indian School, following the completion of an independent federal investigation by the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE). A BIE report detailed widespread wrongdoing by school leadership, including: sexual misconduct and harassment; bullying and a toxic workplace environment; use of drugs and alcohol on school property and at school-related functions; financial irregularities; nepotism; and a lack of supervision by school officials in ensuring employees maintained valid state certifications.