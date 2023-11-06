St. Margaret’s Student of the Week: Isaac Clark

Each week, staff at St. Margaret’s Catholic School nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. View all nominated students here.

Isaac Clark, a 3rd grader at St. Margaret’s Catholic School, sets an example for kindness, courtesy, and a charitable spirit. When asked what he would like people to know about him, he said, “I don’t know, I just like to give, like give to the poor, because I don’t like to see people suffer.”



Nominating staff, Maria Corbett, said about Isaac, “He is always concerned about other people, and he has changed and grown up so much. He always asks me how my day is going. You can see it in his face, and you can sense that he cares, that it’s coming from his heart. He isn’t just asking to be polite. He has something about him, maybe an angel with him.”

In fact, he cares so much that when Mrs. M interviewed him, he kept asking her questions, too, like, “How about you? Do you have any animals, Mrs. M?” or “Hey, do you like bees or something? Because I see a lot of bee things in here.”

Isaac’s teacher, Mrs. Heeg, says Isaac is “intelligent, compassionate, and a true leader. He is always willing to help, always kind to other students, always positive, and also really funny!” His favorite part of school is Specials, especially Computers and Art. If the principal unexpectedly showed up at Isaac’s house, she’d probably catch him doing chores outside, like taking care of the dog, cat, or lamb. “We got a bum lamb, and we have a goat, so we have to take care of him every single day, morning and night.”

His role model is Greyson, his older brother, because “he helps me and takes care of me. He does a lot with my dad like when we go hunting, he helps find the deer and skin the deer, and he showed me how.”

