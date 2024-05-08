Join the Sinks Canyon State Park Book Club!

It’s not too late to join us for the next Sinks Canyon State Park book club! We still have copies of The Big Year by Mark Obmascik available at the Lander Library! This hilarious tale is loosely based on true accounts of which any birder can relate. You don’t even need a library card check out a copy or participate.

The best part!? This book club will conclude with a movie night in the Carnegie room! We’ll meet May 15th at 6:30 at the Lander Branch to quickly discuss the book and watch the movie adaptation. Pick up your book and start your reading in preparation for movie night and spring migration!

This post is sponsored by a generous grant from the Fremont County Library Foundation.