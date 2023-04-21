Spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet – Take Back Day is Saturday!

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday, April 22nd. That means it’s time to do a little spring cleaning by checking expiration dates on all your medications and then cleaning and organizing that medicine cabinet!

If you no longer use a medication, proper disposal is key. There is never a need to hold onto expired or unused medicine, especially prescription drugs. Fremont County has several locations with drop boxes always available for safe drug disposal. Fremont County has more med drop boxes than any other county in the state.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes. With opioid abuse on the rise, it’s imperative that we safely discard any unused pills, liquids, or patches.

This is also a good time to talk to your children about the dangers of prescription drugs and let them in on the process. Cleaning the medicine cabinet together is a great conversation starter! Discuss each medication and the dangers of taking something that isn’t prescribed to you.

During a recent Take-Back Day in October 2021, the Riverton Police Department brought in 254 lbs of prescription drugs to give to DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration). The Riverton Police Department will be collecting expired or unused medicine and prescription drugs again this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. They have a box available year-round but this Saturday people are encouraged to participate and clean out old medications.

Wind River Family & Community Health Care in Arapahoe believes in being proactive and also has a box available for disposal.

“The ‘Green box’ helps Wind River Cares pharmacies to keep our communities safe from potential harm by offering a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medications. We encourage anyone within the community to use this service,” stated Lisa Yawakia, Communication Specialist at Wind River Family & Community Health Care.

Call Public Health at (307) 856-6979 or Fremont County Prevention at 307-851-1667 for more information on disposing of unused medication.

Gain control over your medicine cabinet!

For a more complete, in-depth list of medication safety, click here. For more information on Fremont County Prevention and what they do, click here.