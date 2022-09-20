Special Voter Registration

Julie Freese, Clerk and Chief Election Officer for Fremont County will have an informational and voter registration booth at the following events in:

Lander – September 25th

LWV School District #1 Forum

LVHS Auditorium; 350 Baldwin Creek Road

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Lander – October 7th

LWV House District Forum

LVHS Auditorium; 350 Baldwin Creek Road

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Valid WY DL/ID Required to Register to Vote

(If you do not have a valid WY DL call the Election office at 307-332-1088 for other legally accepted documents.)

Registry Locations at all City/Town Halls and Northern Arapaho Enrollment office and Fremont County Courthouse during regular business hours.

For more election information or to a sample of your ballot please click here

This Public Notice has been paid for by the Fremont County Clerk’s Office