(Lander, WY) – The Lander ice rink is now open, weather permitting, with regular holiday hours through Jan. 2.

Today, Dec. 27, Parks and Rec announced the ice rink will be open on New Year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m. and on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $2, rentals are $3, and skate sharpening is $8. Their regular holiday hours through Jan. 2 are shared on the flyer below.

h/t City of Lander