South Dakota fugitive caught in Riverton with over 50 pounds of meth, cocaine

(Riverton, WY) – South Dakota man Preston Castor faces life in prison and $15,000,000 in fines after being charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamine, according to federal Court documents filed on March 22.

Castor faces these charges after the Riverton Police Department discovered he was in possession of large amounts of the two drugs and a significant sum of money, during a traffic stop in Riverton on February 15.

Court documents state that an RPD Sergeant was on patrol when he observed a vehicle with Colorado plates cross over the fog line, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Castor was identified by his South Dakota driver’s license, and after running his name through wants and warrants, the Sergeant discovered he had a probation revocation fugitive warrant out of that state.

Castor was then placed under arrest without incident.

Upon searching his vehicle, RPD found 3.5 kilograms ( 7.71618 lbs) cocaine, 20.8 kilograms (45.85615) of methamphetamine, a money counter, a small amount of unknown pills and $16,000 in cash.

A motion for pretrial detention was filed on March 21, as was a motion for his arrest, with further hearings yet to be set.

A possession with intent to deliver cocaine charge carries a maximum punishment of 5-40 years imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and up to life of supervised release.

A possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and up to life of supervised release.

