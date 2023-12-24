Snow showers give way to sunshine this Christmas Eve

(Fremont County, WY) – We are looking at improving weather with morning clouds and scattered snow showers giving way to sunshine, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton (NWSR).

Today is expected to be slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs only reaching the mid-20s. Shoshoni is the warmest at 26 degrees, while South Pass City is the coolest at only 18 degrees. Check out today’s highs and overnight lows on the graphic below. Click the image to enlarge it.

Quiet weather is expected for most of the week, according to the NWSR.

h/t NWSR