(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 are in the mid- to upper-30s, with Jeffrey City the warmest at 40 degrees today, Dec. 23.

The areas around Lander, South Pass City, and Jeffrey City are expected to see the most snowfall starting today and into Sunday.

Check out today’s highs and expected snowfall amounts through 11 a.m. tomorrow on the graphic below. (Click on it to enlarge)

h/t NWSR