Snow, high winds in store for most of Sunday in the 10; 25 degree drop in high temperatures expected as well

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a strong cold front will be pushing across the area today, March 24, which will result in snow for much of the county.

The Riveron area should see an inch or two of accumulation, with 2-4 inches possible for the Lander area due to enhanced, northerly upslope flow.

Lipson says there will also be a 25 degree drop off in temperatures today, and to expect 40+ mph wind gusts for much of the county. The mouth of the Wind River Canyon and Northern Fremont County could see gusts up to 55 mph.

The snow showers and wind are expected to continue into the evening hours, Lipson added, but should stop by midnight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that cooler temps will persist through Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and lower 20’s. h/t NWSR