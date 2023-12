Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Fremont County, WY) – With all of the recent fog and frost we have been getting in portions of Fremont County the last few days, 10’rs have been sending in some beautiful pics.

Thanks to Mike Chingman for sharing the featured image, and to everyone else who snapped the photos below!