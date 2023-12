Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Lander, WY) – County 10 reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea snapped this photo of a deer taking a stroll past the radio station in Lander.

Gotta love living in a Wyoming winter wonderland!