Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Karl Brauneis was up early on Christmas Eve to capture the Lander crews clearing streets. Karl writes, “God Bless the men and women who never stop working to keep our roads and streets open and our state and communities safe.” h/t Karl Brauneis h/t Karl Brauneis