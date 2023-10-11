More

    #Smiles: Sheets, May earn WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    Ty Sheets & Jordan May (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Riverton, WY) – Riverton High School football players Ty Sheets and Jordan May received WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards at the Oct. 10 Riverton School Board meeting.

    Presenting the awards was Activities Director and Assistant Principal Reggie Miller.

    They earned the recognition when they played Cody on September 1.

    “This is what we pride ourselves on is being good sportsmen when we’re out on the field,” Miller said. “We want to compete. We want to compete hard, but we want to do it with class and these two guys do that.”

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.