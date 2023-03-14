Smiles: RHS Speech & Debate claimed 1st place in the 3A Wyoming State Tournament

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

Riverton Speech & Debate competed last weekend in Cheyenne to defend their championship title. For the sixth time in seven years, the Riverton High School Speech & Debate team has claimed 1st place in the 3A Wyoming State Tournament.

The students who represented RHS in amazing fashion and earned spots in the semifinals are Aryana Mejorado in Congressional Debate, Riley Walker in Informative Speech (also taking 2nd place in 3A division), Sam Houtman in Drama Interpretation, Aquinnah Wiblemo in Drama Interpretation, Aquinnah Wiblemo & Aspyn Moss in Duo Interpretation and Adrianna Potter & Jayton Barquin in Duo Interpretation.

Placing in State are:

Cody Heard and Afton Powell won the State Championship in Duo Interpretation.

Partners Ashtin Griffin and Sam Houtman earned 4th place overall and 2nd place in 3A in Duo Interpretation.

Ashtin Griffin 4th place overall in Humor Interpretation and 1st place in 3A.

Cody Heard took 6th place overall in Humor Interpretation and 2nd place in 3A.

Afton Powell was 4th place overall in Poetic Interpretation and 2nd place 3A division.

Partners Ayana Mejorado & Kylar Bennett claimed 2nd place in Cross Examination Debate overall and in 3A division.

The RHS State Speech & Debate Team that traveled to Cheyenne to compete were: Sam Houtman, Afton Powell, Ashtin Griffin, Aspyn Moss, Aquinnah Wiblemo, Sean Smith, Taylee Olson, Megan Nguyen, Kenadi Gadway, Riley Walker, Julia Moore, Cody Heard, Adrianna Potter, Jayton Barquin, Sydney Ward, Ayana Mejorado, Kylar Bennett, Addison England, Maile Williams and Samuel Pierson. The team would like to send a supportive send off to its three State competing seniors: Kylar Bennett, Jayton Barquin, and Sean Smith. We wish you all the best in the future.

The team would also like to thank Riverton for its support and recognition for a fantastic 2022-2023 season. The work continues for qualifiers at Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona in June.