Smiles: ‘Paws & PE Students;’ Pathfinder High School PE class now takes Lander Pet Connection pooches on walks every week

(Lander, WY) – Starting this school year, it’s been “Paws and PE students” at the Lander Pet Connection every Tuesday, as Pathfinder High School’s Physical Education class has been making a weekly trip to the LPC to take yet-to-be-adopted dogs on exercise walks. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

PE teacher Bo Red Bow said that a big emphasis at the school is community service, and figured this would be a “win win” partnership with the Pet Connection. “At Pathfinder we’re always just trying to find ways to expose our students to different things.”

“Everybody has a lot of stress in their life, these animals have a lot of stress in their lives,” Red Bow continued. “The animals are getting helped by the students walking them, and the students are getting to have that nice relationship with an animal.”

Red bow added that even some of the “tough guy” students have opened up and let their guards down while forming connections with the dogs.

The students have also been posting on their own social media accounts to help get the pooches adopted.

D Koch, Chief Pooper Scooper at the LPC said the visits have been great for the dogs.

“It gives them a mental break from the concrete and fences,” Koch said. “It helps get them socialized and out into the world.”

Koch added they are open to any other schools who would like to do something similar, and said to be on the lookout for an expansion of their volunteer program.

If you missed last week’s community volunteer orientation classes the LPC provided as a part of this effort, there will be more, which you can find out about on their website.