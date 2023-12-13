Smiles: Multiple Lander, Riverton students made All State for choir, band

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – At the December 12 Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board meeting, several Lander Valley High School (LVHS) student musicians/performers were recognized for the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) All State honors they recently received, and according to the WHSAA website there were also some students from Riverton High School who were honored as well.

“That’s a really good showing for Fremont 1, and we’re very proud of these students,” commented FCSD #1 superintendent Mike Harris during the board meeting.

The students who received All State honors are listed below.

Choir:

Sam Bush, Bass 2, LVHS

Grace Butler, Alto 2, LVHS

Bret Pettibone, Bass 2, LVHS

David Susanka, Bass 2, LVHS

Miley Harrison, Soprano 1, LVHS

Elizabeth Whiting, Soprano 1, LVHS

Zoe Szymanski, Soprano 2, LVHS

Finn, Gebhart, Tenor 2, LVHS

Elsie Bott, Alto 2, RHS

Kallie Stucki, Alto 2, RHS

Band:

Emily Anderson, Clarinet 2 (Orchestra, but her name was listed in the band section), LVHS

Jacob Neely, Alto Sax, LVHS

Felicity Olsson, Clarinet 3, LVHS

Haiden Harding, Tuba, RHS

Triston Ladd, Trumpet 1, RHS

Katherine Shields, Clarinet 2, RHS

Cael Arbogast, Trombone 3, RHS

You can view the full All State lists by clicking here.

The WHSAA All State music competition will take place from January 14 to 16 in Casper, at Natrona County High School.

Way to represent Fremont County, students!