Smiles: LMS student’s junior individual documentary took 3rd place at National History Day competition; over 600,000 entries submitted

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Lander, WY) – Congratulations are in order for Lachlan Gebhart, a soon to be 7th grader at Lander Middle School (LMS), who recently took 3rd place in the Junior Individual Documentary category at the National History Day competition in College Park, Maryland.

Gebhart’s documentary, “Wolves: Bloodthirsty Menaces or Stewards of the Land?” took third in an entry pool consisting of over 600,000 participants for the whole competition, which took place on June 21.

“We are incredibly proud of the five students from LMS who qualified to compete at National History Day (Kennedy Brown, Grady Phillips, Lachlan Gebhart, Zoe Szymanski and Ash Carlson),” commented LMS Guidance Counselor Stacey Reisig Polson.

“It has been a very long time since we have had a student reach the top three honors. Lachlan’s work was outstanding and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”

Check out Gebhart’s full documentary below.



1st place in that category was Krin Blegen from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, with their documentary “What They Taught Us: How Grassroots Debate and Diplomacy Shaped the Milwaukee Open Housing Movement,” and Aubrey Grier nabbed second with their entry “Makah Whaling Rights: A Moral Debate of Cultural Preservation.”

The theme this year was “Debate & Diplomacy; Successes, Failures, Consequences,” and after advancing through school, local, and affiliate levels, just over 2,700 students advanced to the National Contest presenting documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances, and websites.

For the full list of winners, click here.

To watch the awards ceremony in its entirety, click here.

The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest.

Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.

NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY®, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service, Southwest Airlines, The Better Angels Society, Jacqueline B. Mars, and BBVA.