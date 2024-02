A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Fort Washakie Junior High Boys Basketball team was crowned the 2023-2024 WRCAA undefeated champions.

Their victory win was over the Wyoming Indian Chiefs 41-36.

All-Conference players include: #30 Andre’ Friday, #3 Tilden Tillman, and #50 Quincy Teichert. h/t Gail St. Clair

Way to go! ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ€๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ€