Smiles: 4 local hockey players nominated for 2024 Wyoming All State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2024 Wyoming All State Nominees list was released by Wyoming Amateur Hockey and included the names of four Fremont County Ice Hockey high school players.

Forwards Kyler Heil and Andrew Neuendorf. Defense Camden Heil and Goalie Landon Hughes.